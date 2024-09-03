Catherine O’Hara’s Dress For the "Beetlejuice 2" Premier Is Dubbed a “Masterpiece,” and Leaves Fans in Awe

Catherine O’Hara turned heads at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere with a show-stopping dress that has been dubbed a “masterpiece” by fans and fashion critics alike. The beloved actress graced the red carpet in a bold, avant-garde gown that perfectly blended the quirky spirit of Beetlejuice with high fashion.

Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News

The actress captivated the audience at the 2024 Venice Film Festival with her daring red carpet look for the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The actress made a bold statement in a custom-made, see-through black netted dress by Oscar de la Renta, showcasing a perfect blend of edgy and elegant fashion.

The striking gown featured a sculptural detailing that resembled frayed wires, adding a touch of drama to the ensemble. The netted design gave the dress a modern, ethereal feel while exuding a dark, whimsical energy reminiscent of her Beetlejuice character, Delia.

Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

Fans were in awe of O’Hara’s bold choice of dress, leading to an outpouring of admiration online. Comments like “This is the best fashion moment I’ve seen in years. As far as this amazing dress goes, it’s on the perfect person, for the perfect movie at the perfect event/city for it,” filled social media feeds, perfectly capturing the sentiment of the night.



Others chimed in with phrases like “This is the masterpiece” and “Museum worthy,” emphasizing how O’Hara’s fashion choice was not just a red carpet moment but a true work of art that resonated with fans worldwide.

