Céline Dion’s Rarely Seen Kids Look Unrecognizable, Fans Spot the Same Thing

Céline Dion recently attended the TGL match between the Atlanta Drive GC and the Jupiter Links Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on March 4. While there, she reunited with an old friend, Tiger Woods, who plays for Jupiter Links, and brought her three sons along for the event. Céline later shared some fun photos on social media.

Her team posted the images that included a shot of Céline being interviewed and another one where she posed with Tiger and her sons. Eddy and Nelson, especially, looked grown-up in white tees and chinos, perfectly matching the golf vibe, with René-Charles on his mom's other side.