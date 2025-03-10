Céline Dion’s Rarely Seen Kids Look Unrecognizable, Fans Spot the Same Thing
Céline Dion's kids have always kept a low profile, staying out of the spotlight, but they’re growing up to look just like their late dad, René Angélil. At 56, Céline is raising her three sons, René-Charles, 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 14, on her own now. But recently, fans couldn’t help but notice how much the boys have grown. Let's take a look.
Céline Dion is bravely battling Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, but she continues to show incredible strength and determination.
Céline Dion recently attended the TGL match between the Atlanta Drive GC and the Jupiter Links Club at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on March 4. While there, she reunited with an old friend, Tiger Woods, who plays for Jupiter Links, and brought her three sons along for the event. Céline later shared some fun photos on social media.
Her team posted the images that included a shot of Céline being interviewed and another one where she posed with Tiger and her sons. Eddy and Nelson, especially, looked grown-up in white tees and chinos, perfectly matching the golf vibe, with René-Charles on his mom's other side.
Céline herself looked stunning in a white button-up tied at the waist, paired with chains, skinny jeans, and white sneakers. Her radiant look was all the more impressive given her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.
Céline is deeply loved by her fans.
Fans were quick to compliment her on her appearance, with one person commenting, "She has the voice of magic, only Céline Dion can do that!" Another wrote, "Happy to see you healthy and happy, Céline," and a third added, "So wonderful to see you out and about!" One fan even expressed their happiness, saying, "She's my hero!!"
Social media users were clearly surprised by the teenage twins, Eddy and Nelson, especially due to how mature they look for their age. Many were taken aback by their full beards, with some questioning how they could possibly be just 14. However, others pointed out that it's normal for some teens to grow facial hair early, and some even noted that the twins seem to take after their late father, who had a similar ancestry.
Despite the initial shock, many people acknowledged that it’s all part of growing up.
On the anniversary of René’s passing, Céline shared a touching new photo with her sons and wrote a heartfelt message: "René, we can't believe you've been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson, and I. You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you, and you are forever missed mon amour… We love you."
