Cher Gets Candid On Dating a Much Younger Boyfriend and Gives Bold Advice to Every Woman

The entertainment world is buzzing with curiosity and intrigue as Cher, renowned for her timeless talent and captivating stage presence, recently disclosed that she is romantically involved with a man 40 years her junior. In a candid interview, the iconic singer and actress opens up about her unique experiences and challenges while dating her significantly younger boyfriend, Alexander Edwards.

This is Cher’s first public relationship since the early 2010s.

Cher is now 77 years young, and she has an impressive list of ex-lovers, including former husbands Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman. When Cher was 39, she dated actor Tom Cruise, who was 16 years her junior. She said they had bonded over both having dyslexia and got along well.



Cher dated TV writer Ron Zimmerman in 2010, her last confirmed public romance. When Zimmerman passed away in 2022, she made a tweet saying that she was glad she “went to see him on Wednesday night,” so the 2 stayed friends after their break-up until his passing.

Alexander Edwards dated another celebrity before Cher.

Cher’s new boyfriend, 37-year-old Alexander Edwards, is a music producer and has his own clothing line. He dated model Amber Rose for a few years and has a 3-year-old child with her. Their relationship ended because of infidelity issues, to which he himself admitted. Rose said on social media that she got tired of “being embarrassed behind the scenes” because of his behavior.

The singer confirmed the relationship with her new beau via Twitter.

The couple was spotted holding hands, and later that day, Cher tweeted a picture of her new boyfriend, which prompted fans to ask if they were dating. She replied to several tweets confirming their relationship and spilled some details.



They met during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, which took place from late September to early October. A fan said they hoped Alexander Edwards was treating Cher “like the queen she is,” to which she replied, “like a queen!” The singer also mentioned that everyone in her family has already met Edwards.

Cher opens up about her experience dating a younger boyfriend.

The legendary music star opened up about her new relationship in an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date. ‘I left to go to Switzerland, and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, “I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys,” Cher told Dimoldenberg. “And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me.” Cher added that she advised her friends never to fall in love with a younger man since “we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text,” But ultimately, she couldn’t resist. “There goes that theory.”

Cher, known for her vibrant personality, has often connected better with younger men. In a past appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show , she humorously shared, “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn’t like me much. I have had a couple of boyfriends hovering about my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason.”



Cher emphasized her commitment to staying true to herself, “I’m’ not giving up my personality for anybody.” Despite the unconventional nature of her relationship with Edwards, she affirmed that, in real life, he’s’ fabulous.

