Dad With Dwarfism Says He’s “Really Happy” His Daughter Was Born With the Same Condition, as Wife Shares Family Pics

Christian Garcia was born with a rare kind of dwarfism, but that didn’t stop him from finding true love. Their daughter also has the same condition as her dad, and we want to share some lovely family photos along with their special story with our readers.

Christian Garcia has a rare type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia.

Meet Christian Garcia, a guy from California who was born with a rare kind of dwarfism. He married a woman who’s of regular size, and in 2017, they had their first child, who also has the same kind of dwarfism as Christian. Christian, who is 30 years old now, has a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, which makes his upper arms and thighs shorter than usual.

When Christian’s fiancée, Jennisser Gomez, who is of average size, got pregnant, there was a 50/50 chance that their baby would have the same condition. Growing up with this rare form of dwarfism didn’t dent Christian’s confidence or positive outlook on life, even in the face of stares or comments. His life took a beautiful turn when he met and fell in love with Jennisser through a mutual friend. In May 2017, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Camila. Aware of the 50/50 chance that their child might inherit the rare condition, Jennisser and Christian faced the possibility with open hearts.

During an ultrasound, they learned that Camila would indeed be born with achondroplasia, the same condition as her father.

Surprisingly, this news delighted Christian. Having lived through the experiences of being “little,” he looks forward to sharing his personal journey with Camila. He observes that she already displays the same confidence he embraced from an early age.



“But I know that the negative things will toughen her up and keep her strong-minded like me. She might have to go through things a bit different than the average child, but I’m here to teach her and guide her,” he shared.

“She has a huge heart and sees me for who I am,” he says about Jennisser.

He praised Jennisser for her unwavering support since they first met, emphasizing her loving nature and her ability to see beyond his stature. According to Christian, Jennisser possesses a huge heart and appreciates him for who he truly is.

Christian mentioned that Jennisser wholeheartedly loves their daughter, Camila, and was never nervous or bothered by the possibility of their child being born with the rare form of dwarfism. According to Christian, “She knew it could happen and was all for it.”

They show that true love doesn’t care about height.

Explaining the different forms of restricted growth or dwarfism, he shared that there are 2 types: proportionate short stature (PSS), which involves a general lack of growth in the body, arms, and legs, and disproportionate short stature (DSS), where the arms and legs are notably short.

Christian highlighted that the rare genetic condition, achondroplasia, is the most common cause of disproportionate short stature (DSS). Interestingly, it isn’t always inherited from one’s family, as many children with achondroplasia have parents of average height.



Despite Christian’s confidence in Camila’s future, he admitted to occasional worries about people not giving her the opportunities she deserves because of her condition.

Acknowledging the negativity that sometimes comes with the condition, Christian noted that negative comments usually come from people they don’t know well. For instance, he described situations where people see Camila and assume she will be tall like her mom, not realizing she has achondroplasia due to her young age. Christian shared encounters where he corrects these assumptions, and people respond with disbelief or questions about her milestones, such as walking. He explained that it typically takes longer for children with achondroplasia to walk because of their smaller bone structure and lower strength in their legs and hips.