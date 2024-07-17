David Beckham Shares a Video With His Daughter and People Are Saying the Same Thing

David Beckham recently posted a heartwarming video on Instagram wishing his daughter a happy birthday. But fans quickly noticed something that got everyone talking. Here’s what had people buzzing about this sweet birthday message.

David shared a video.

David shared a video on Instagram where he’s wishing his daughter a happy birthday. In the clip, he affectionately hugs and kisses her, showing off their close bond. He wrote, “Every time daddy changed your nappy we would always dance to this song. Our song forever. Happy Birthday to my princess.”

Fans were moved.

Fans quickly picked up on the sweet interaction and couldn’t stop talking about how adorable and genuine their relationship appears. The post was flooded with comments from followers, all pointing out how touching the moment was and expressing their admiration for the father-daughter duo.

Many pointed out one thing.

David is known for his affection towards his daughter and his wonderful parenting. One user wrote, “I don’t envy any future boyfriends. How do they ever measure up to her daddy.” Another added, “You set the bar high, as all fathers should.” Another fan said, “Just love how much he adores his children, especially Harper. I don’t think she will ever meet anyone who will match up to her daddy.”