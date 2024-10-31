David Beckham’s Daughter, 13, Wears a Tight Pink Dress in Paris — People Consider It Inappropriate for Her Age

Harper Beckham, 13, stepped into the spotlight at a fashion event, rocking a silky pink dress that set social media on fire. Channeling her mom’s iconic style but with her own twist, David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter left fans speechless—some loving her mature fashion sense, while others felt she’s dressing way beyond her age.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Paris was shocked by glam when Harper Beckham, 13, stole the spotlight at Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show, captivating onlookers with her graceful style. Dressed in a sleek, pink gown paired with understated gold jewelry, a matching pink purse, and white sandals, Harper’s look radiated elegance, sparking a surge of admiration on social media. Comments praising Harper’s chic ensemble and her family’s coordinated style quickly flooded online platforms, highlighting the young Beckham’s growing presence in the fashion scene.

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

In the heart of Paris, Harper was seen strolling alongside her father, David, and her older brother, Romeo, who looked effortlessly cool in a sleek all-black outfit complete with a leather jacket, shades, and an umbrella. The Beckham family made a stylish entrance into the city for Victoria’s highly anticipated show. Cruz, another of Harper’s older brothers, kept it laid-back yet stylish in a white shirt and light blue suit. Harper’s eldest brother, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, showcased a classic look with matching black and white outfits, bringing an added touch of sophistication. Victoria herself exuded her signature chic vibe, sporting a black suit with a relaxed yet polished cut, complete with minimal makeup and a sleek hairstyle that enhanced her effortlessly elegant aura. The Beckham family’s coordinated styles were a fitting tribute to Victoria’s latest collection, making them the talk of the town.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Harper Beckham’s stylish pink dress didn’t go unnoticed, but it sparked a heated debate online about whether it was too grown-up for her. Comments rolled in fast, with one user saying, “13 going on 30!” capturing that mix of admiration and concern. Some thought it was too mature, with one critic saying she was “pretty young to wear a dress like that” and another adding, “Stylish but hardly appropriate for a 13-year-old.” Others chimed in with, “That dress is for grown-ups. She is only 13.” One person went even further, commenting, “She’s far too young for a dress like that. Why make her grown up too soon.”

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

On the flip side, Harper got tons of love too. Fans called her “gorgeous in that pink dress,” and someone said, “Harper is becoming an elegant lady.” Others couldn’t resist comparisons to her mom, with one saying she is even better looker than her mom, Victoria. The online buzz showed just how much Harper’s style is already making waves, even as fans debate where youthful charm meets grown-up glam.

This isn’t the first time Harper’s outfits have stirred up comments online. She’s faced similar reactions before, with fans split over whether her style choices are too mature.

Preview photo credit CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News