Demi Moore Deemed “Ageless” as She Stuns On a Magazine Cover at 61 and Drops Jaws

Demi Moore continues to defy stereotypes and break boundaries as she graces the cover of Interview magazine. At 61, she proves that age is just a number, showcasing her confidence and boldness in jaw-dropping risqué outfits.

© demimoore / petrafcollins / Instagram Flora day ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.

𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

In this photoshoot, Demi Moore collaborated with the adventurous Canadian photographer Petra Collins while Michelle Yeoh interviewed her. One striking image features Moore, the ex-wife of Bruce Willis in a sheer halter dress with a black belt, posing on her knees on a bed with silver satin sheets. In another, she wears a chartreuse green dress while sitting on the floor, looking fiercely at the camera.

In one photo, Demi wears a large black coat, paired with sheer bottoms. To accessorize, she wore a pink bikini bottom over it and finished the look with black heels with covered toes. In the final shot, the actress shared on Instagram with her fans, she stuns in a grey Schiaparelli haute couture corset dress with a bulky, flowy bottom.

Demi’s bold shoot has people swooning. “You look gorgeous,” commented Rita Wilson. “Wow, she looks as good or better than when she was younger”, added a fan. “Stunning and ageless,” praised another.