“She Looks 20,” Demi Moore Flaunts Unfiltered Bikini Body at 61

Demi Moore recently celebrated her daughter Scout Willis’ 33rd birthday with a sunny outdoor gathering. The 61-year-old actress was seen in a small bikini, sharing a tender moment with her granddaughter, looking remarkably youthful.

Scout’s sister, Rumer Willis, documented the celebration on Instagram, showing the family enjoying a day by the river. The photos featured Moore, 61, with her 15-month-old granddaughter, Louetta. The family spent time outdoors, and the pictures showed Moore in a white bikini, a Gap baseball cap, and Birkenstocks. Louetta wore a bright pink swimsuit, white sandals, and a black-and-white patterned hat.

Rumer, who had Louetta in April 2023 with her partner Derek Thomas, was also part of the celebration. Moore, who shares her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, looked proud and happy.

Fans online can’t stop praising Demi’s authenticity without filters. One fan commented, “I have a whole new respect for you Demi...you’re showing the real you here.” While some suggested she looks 20. Demi’s appearance at the Oscars also drew attention. Read more about it here.