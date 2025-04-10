Bruce Willis’ Daughter Reveals She Still Takes Baths With Her Sisters, People Are Saying the Same Thing

36-year-old Rumer Willis confessed in the interview that she still co-sleeps with her mum, Demi Moore, just like with her daughter, 2-year-old Louetta. "Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," Rumer continued, adding, "I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don't think it's weird."

She also explained why she is sleeping with her daughter, "I co-sleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away from her since she was born. I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy.

But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.' They can't even feed themselves!"