Bruce Willis’ Daughter Reveals She Still Takes Baths With Her Sisters, People Are Saying the Same Thing
Rumer Willis, the oldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, made some unusual confessions about her sleeping and bathing traditions in a recent conversation on the What in the Winkler podcast with host Zoe Winkler Reinis. And it got mixed reception from people.
At 36, she sleeps in the same bed as her mom.
36-year-old Rumer Willis confessed in the interview that she still co-sleeps with her mum, Demi Moore, just like with her daughter, 2-year-old Louetta. "Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," Rumer continued, adding, "I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don't think it's weird."
She also explained why she is sleeping with her daughter, "I co-sleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away from her since she was born. I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy.
But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.' They can't even feed themselves!"
She also takes baths with her sisters.
Besides sleeping with her mom, Rumer also takes baths with her sisters, 33-year-old Scout and 31-year-old Tallulah.
"And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in," she explained. "People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't."
The confession caused mixed reactions.
Rumer's co-sleeping with her daughter was echoed by podcast host Reinis, a mother of three, who also shares her bed with her 7-year-old son. "It just depends on who your kid is," Reinis said. "My middle would never. If I get in his bed, he's like, 'I'm good, Mom.' My youngest is different. He needs to sleep with us, and I know that about him, and I know it won't last forever."
But Rumer's bathing habits were too much for most people, who also shared their opinion on Reddit:
- "We all need to know less about each other." mlg1981 / Reddit
- "And what’s supposed to happen - in normal, healthy households - is you grow out of that. You begin having boundaries and privacy. But you never really hear of children developing normally when raised in Hollywood, so." wilted_melodrama / Reddit
- "My sister and I will share a bed on vacation, or if we're staying with a relative or something, but that's just to save money. I would never bath with my sister, that's weird." BotGirlFall / Reddit
