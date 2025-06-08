Disney Magic, Real Curves: This Plus-Size Influencer Reimagines Disney Costumes
Natasha Polis, a talented and imaginative plus-size content creator, is gaining attention on social media by transforming herself into iconic characters from beloved films, with a vibrant, body-positive twist that pushes back against conventional beauty ideals in pop culture. Known for designing and constructing her own outfits from scratch and highlighting her curves with thoughtfully made pieces, she’s redefined how these beloved characters can be portrayed.
1. Megara (Hercules).
Her interpretation of Megara from Hercules recently went viral online, showcasing just how incredible her skills are. In a post celebrating the cosplay, she shared, “The corset is absolutely stunning and defying gravity with my chest to waist ratio... The updated 3D printed medallions are so freaking pretty and elevated this cosplay to new heights!”
Natasha’s fans are consistently drawn to her intricate designs and infectious passion. As for what’s next, she’s ready for more representation in media, stating, “I’m just waiting for the call when Disney finally decides to make a plus-size Princess. I’M READY WITH MY VOICE!”
2. Belle (Beauty and the Beast).
Her flair for transformation continued with her creative portrayal of Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Putting a modern spin on the timeless character, Natasha crafted a short-skirted version of Belle’s dress in just two days. In a TikTok reveal, she said, “My short modern Belle dress I made in 2 days,” demonstrating both her talent and quick turnaround time.
3. Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs).
In another memorable recreation, Natasha tackled the character of Snow White—but it was the peasant outfit version that truly brought her style to the forefront. She added her personal touch by incorporating a hair net to keep the hairstyle neat and authentic. Reflecting on the look, she wrote, “I had so much fun [...] in my Snow White peasant cosplay. I’ve never done my hair like this before, and it turned out sooo cute!”
4. Rapunzel (Tangled).
The influencer’s creativity also extended to her version of Rapunzel from Tangled, where she invited her TikTok followers to watch her transformation process. Excited for her first Renaissance Faire, she captioned her video, “Get ready with me for my FIRST REN FAIRE as Rapunzel!” and proudly embraced the look as a “#CURVY Rapunzel.”
5. Lizzie and Isabella (The Lizzie McGuire Movie).
Back in 2021, Natasha collaborated with a friend to recreate the unforgettable pop star looks of Lizzie and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Her caption captured the joy and nostalgia of the moment: “This is what Plus Size Lizzie and Isabella dreams are made of.” The duo brought new energy to the characters while celebrating inclusivity and fun.
6. Giselle (Enchanted).
To complete her impressive lineup of Disney-inspired transformations, Natasha designed a whimsical version of Giselle’s dress from Enchanted—a fitting choice for the premiere of it’s sequel, Disenchanted. With a long red wig styled to match Giselle’s flowing locks, she perfectly embodied the fairytale heroine while staying true to her creative aesthetic.
7. Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas).
Of course, one of her most well-loved creations remains her portrayal of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Back in 2018, her version of the stitched-together sweetheart caught the attention of Disney itself. Sharing her excitement online, Natasha wrote, “I’m so excited that @disneystyle asked me to be their PLUS SIZE Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas!” It was a pivotal moment in her journey, proving that her dedication and originality had not gone unnoticed.
She’s also put her unique spin on some non-Disney characters.
Christine (The Phantom of the Opera).
Elizabeth Bennet (Pride & Prejudice).
Elphaba (Wicked).
Sansa Stark (Game of Thrones).
Ever wondered what your favourite Disney characters would look like if they were animated with bodies that actually reflect real life? As these conversations around body image and representation grow louder, one artist has taken a creative approach to push the dialogue forward—and the results are turning heads. You can see his work in this article.