Disney Magic, Real Curves: This Plus-Size Influencer Reimagines Disney Costumes

Her interpretation of Megara from Hercules recently went viral online, showcasing just how incredible her skills are. In a post celebrating the cosplay, she shared, “The corset is absolutely stunning and defying gravity with my chest to waist ratio... The updated 3D printed medallions are so freaking pretty and elevated this cosplay to new heights!”



Natasha’s fans are consistently drawn to her intricate designs and infectious passion. As for what’s next, she’s ready for more representation in media, stating, “I’m just waiting for the call when Disney finally decides to make a plus-size Princess. I’M READY WITH MY VOICE!”