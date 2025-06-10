14 Comics That Show How Much Our Life Has Changed Over the Last 15 Years

With a phone only, we can now order groceries, buy anything, call a taxi, watch a movie or listen to music. Technology has become such a big part of our lives that it is hard to imagine how we used to live without it. But we decided to recall how it was in the past and how everything around us has changed.

The article contains images generated by artificial intelligence.

You can learn a lot about a person from photos and social media posts. People can sometimes identify cheaters by the smallest details in a photo.

A marriage proposal can now be made and received online. It is sent by email.

To get your portrait, you had to pose for an artist. Now neural networks can make a picture in any style from a photograph.

You no longer have to blindly trust an expert, now you can read reviews about them.

Once there were separate gadgets for everything, and you had to carry a map, a phone, a camera, a music player, etc. Now all these functions are performed by a smartphone.

You can check your blood pressure while outdoors with a smart watch or fitness tracker.

Code locks have evolved into smart intercoms with cameras that have facial recognition. So, they can open the door simply by recognizing you.

You don’t have to go shopping. You can find everything from clothes to groceries on marketplaces online.

All retouching had to be done manually on the computer. Now it can be done in real time with inbuilt filters.

You can turn for advice not only to a friend, but also to AI now.

You no longer have to go to the gym to work out with an instructor. You can buy a subscription and work out online at home.

Not so long ago, homeschooling was something unusual. Nowadays, it is no surprise to anyone.

In the past, news had to be communicated to each person individually. Now, thanks to social media, all your friends will know about everything interesting in your life at once.

In the questionnaires on dating sites, you can immediately specify your preferences and expectations. Although surprises still happen.