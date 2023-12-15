“I Want to Stay Like This,” A Man With an Upside-Down Head Refuses to Have Surgery and Succeeded in Inspiring People

In life’s journey, dreams serve as a powerful source of motivation, particularly for those who navigate challenges associated with disabilities. Claudio Vieira de Oliveira, living with a rare condition resulting in an upside-down head, has become a real testament that nothing is impossible if you believe in yourself.

Doctors believed he would not survive past 24 hours.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira, from Brazil, was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. This condition made his head look “upside-down” from birth.



Arthrogryposis, or arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), refers to a range of conditions characterized by multiple joint contractures causing stiffness. In this condition, the affected joints have a limited range of motion, making them unable to fully or partially extend or bend.

When he was born, doctors believed that he wouldn’t survive for 24 hours. But now he has surpassed 46 years.



“When I was born, the doctor said I couldn’t survive even 24 hours. But here I am today, more alive than ever. And I live my life normally,” Claudio explained.

He learned his own way to survive.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira learned to survive in his own way. Despite initial doubts from doctors about his chances, Claudio’s resilience and determination paved the way for a life that surpassed expectations.



“Because I was born like this, over time, I was able to adapt and be able to live my life like everyone else. With time, I learned my own way to survive, and it wasn’t always easy,” he said.

He works hard to achieve his dream and inspire others.

Determined to embrace life to the fullest since childhood, Claudio learned to read and write with his mother at home. Despite the challenges posed by his physical condition, he has not encountered difficulties with sight, breathing, eating, or drinking.

Instead of letting his condition hinder him, Claudio is eager to reach his dream and channel it into inspiration for others. He has ventured into various avenues, including launching a DVD, penning an autobiography, and engaging as a motivational speaker since 2000.



“My activities as a motivational speaker are a very important part of my life. I never thought I could give a lecture on motivation. I think that the little I do turns into a lot,” Claudio said.

Not only that, after graduating from the State University of Feira de Santana, he achieved a professional qualification as an accountant. Initiating his career by delving into research and consulting for clients, he demonstrated resilience and determination.

He chose to accept his condition.

Claudio explained that he chose to accept his condition and revealed that he had never undergone any treatment. However, this wasn’t due to a lack of opportunity.



“This surgery is possible, but I don’t plan to do it. I don’t dare to try it. I have already adapted to life this way. And I want to stay like this,” Claudio said.



However, he decided to continue living his life to the fullest. He is also excited to inspire more people in the future.



“My biggest objective is to continue everything that I have started. My condition taught me to carry on. And give my life meaning and to value life. What I seek the most is to do my best,” he explained.