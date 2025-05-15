Ellen DeGeneres Shares Her Post-Retirement Life and Everyone’s Noticing the Same Thing
Whenever you hear of Ellen, you probably picture the signature blonde pixie cut and striking blue eyes. But now things have taken a bold brunette turn as DeGeneres updates fans of her new lifestyle in the UK countryside.
“What happened to her hair?”
Showcasing her new life in the farm among the greenery, Ellen posted a reel of her mowing the lawn captioned, “Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right.”
One of the first things fans noticed, was her new brunette hair, with fans saying, “No more blonde,” and more positive ones commenting, “Your hair is really cute like that 🤣,” “Her hair is everything 🔥😍”
Ellen moves to the UK countryside.
Ellen and her wife decided to move to the UK countryside in November 2024. Since then, it seems that the star TV host has been enjoying the slow farm life, with clips of her and her wife caring for their green space and feeding chicken.
More glimpses of Ellen’s UK life.
Ellen turned brunette in 2024. A video of her surfaced during that year showcased her among friends in the Farmer’s Dog Pub, located in the UK. That was around the same time she moved there, so it may seem the hair was part of the big change.
Ellen’s retirement life.
While Ellen is living her best life, fans are happy for her. Some have commented, “She is living better, eating better, she is toxic free.” Meanwhile, other people have said, “Who cares, she’s still trying to stay relevant.” It seems the internet, as always, has remained divided over the news of her new farm life.
Happy wife, happy life.
In updates following the big move, the 67-year-old retired star shares snippets of her enjoying life with Portia. In one heartfelt post, she celebrates their anniversary, saying, “20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You are the best thing that ever happened in my life.”
In trading her signature blonde pixie for soft brunette hues, Ellen gives off a calmer look, matching her new retired life in the countryside. Trading stardom for weed whacking and landscaping is truly a bold move.