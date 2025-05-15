Eva Mendes Ditches Fillers, Sparks Public Reactions
Eva Mendes, the actress known for her roles in hits like Hitch and Training Day and the life partner of Ryan Gosling, recently opened up about her past experience with cosmetic procedures. But it’s her latest post that really caught everyone’s attention—fans quickly noticed she seems to have ditched her fillers, sparking a buzz online about her fresh, natural glow.
In a recent interview, Mendes shared her honest thoughts on having cosmetic work done in the past. While she didn’t regret taking care of herself, she admitted that some of the results didn’t feel quite right to her. She said, “There have been times where I’ve regretted something.”
Following Mendes’ recent post, social media erupted with comments noticing her softer, more natural appearance. Many fans celebrated what they saw as a return to her authentic self.
Here are some of the reactions from her followers:
- “Yes, she finally dissolved the fillers! She looks SO MUCH better, she’s such a natural beauty.”
- “Thank goooodness the filler is gone, she’s back 😍”
- “Her face looks WAYYY better. I was scared for her.”
- “Eva, thank goodness! You look like yourself. Good job.”
- “The relief I felt seeing her normal beautiful face 😩”
- “Wow, she looks amazing now without all those fillers! 🔥”
Some even joked about her partner, Ryan Gosling, saying, “Now tell Ryan to dissolve his too 😭”
Eva Mendes isn’t alone in this choice. Other well-known figures, like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, have also chosen to embrace their natural appearance over time. Courteney Cox even shared, “There was a time when you go, ’Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that youthfulness for years,” she said. “And I didn’t realize that I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”