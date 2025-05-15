Eva Mendes Ditches Fillers, Sparks Public Reactions

Following Mendes’ recent post, social media erupted with comments noticing her softer, more natural appearance. Many fans celebrated what they saw as a return to her authentic self.

Here are some of the reactions from her followers:

“Yes, she finally dissolved the fillers! She looks SO MUCH better, she’s such a natural beauty .”

“Thank goooodness the filler is gone, she’s back 😍 ”

😍 “Her face looks WAYYY better. I was scared for her .”

“Eva, thank goodness! You look like yourself. Good job .”

“The relief I felt seeing her normal beautiful face 😩”

“Wow, she looks amazing now without all those fillers! 🔥”

Some even joked about her partner, Ryan Gosling, saying, “Now tell Ryan to dissolve his too 😭”