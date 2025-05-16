Family Wakes Up at 2 A.M. to Snake Slithering Into Toilet Through Pipes, How to Prevent It
The family heard strange noises and went to check.
What they found left them frozen: a carpet python had slithered into their home’s sewage system and was stuck beneath the toilet. Not knowing what to do, and very much not wanting to deal with it themselves, they quickly called in local snake catcher Tim Hudson.
Tim arrived in the dead of night and got to work. What followed was a wild, careful rescue that involved pushing the snake up through the pipes and out of the toilet bowl. Yep — through the toilet. The snake had somehow bypassed the toilet and made its way deep into the plumbing.
Tim, who has seen his fair share of weird calls, shared the whole thing online and gave the snake a nickname: “Pooey.”
He even posted footage showing the snake stuck on a monitor, and then the moment when it finally popped out of the toilet.
In the video, Tim can be heard saying, “It’s working, great — look at that. Yep, keep going... got him!” Finally, he lifted the snake up out of the bowl and smiled, saying, “And that’s how you get a python out of the plumbing under the toilet.”
He added with a laugh, “I’ll be washing my hands like you wouldn’t believe.”
How to stop them.
- 1. Keep your toilet lid closed—or install a toilet lid lock, especially in rarely used bathrooms.
This might sound like an obvious tip, but it’s a crucial first line of defense. If a snake does manage to slither its way up through the pipes, a closed lid can stop it from getting into your home. For families with kids or for people who don’t use certain bathrooms often, installing a simple toilet lid lock can offer extra peace of mind. It’s not a high-tech solution, but sometimes the basics work best.
- 2. Seal any cracks or gaps around pipes, vents, and drains.
Snakes are notorious for squeezing through tiny openings. If there are gaps where pipes enter your home, especially in basements or crawl spaces, use steel mesh or silicone-based caulk to seal them. Make sure any vents are properly covered with fine mesh screens as well. The goal is to eliminate any entry point snakes might use to get into your plumbing system in the first place.
- 3. Add drain covers or mesh screens to toilets and floor drains.
One very practical step is to install stainless steel mesh drain covers or toilet drain inserts. These allow water and waste to pass through while keeping out critters, including snakes. You can find these online or at home improvement stores.
Despite the drama, Pooey wasn’t hurt.
Tim made sure the snake was safe and taken far away from any more toilet adventures. As he put it, “This snake can now choose a more hygienic place to chill, somewhere far, far from any bathrooms.”
The family is okay, just a little shaken up — and probably double-checking their toilet every time they walk in now. Would you be able to sleep after that kind of night?