My MIL Humiliated Me in a Restaurant, Now I’m Done With Being Her Personal Doormat

"Hi Bright Side,

I (29F) have been married to my husband, Luke (31M), for four years now. His family is extremely tight-knit, which is great in theory, but his mom has always had... boundary issues, to put it mildly.

From the beginning, she’s made it clear she doesn’t like sharing “her son,” and I’ve had to smile through a lot of passive-aggressive comments like, “I guess this is what happens when boys grow up and leave their mothers behind,” and “Don’t forget who loved him first.” That kind of thing. I’ve always tried to keep the peace and be respectful, even when it grated.

Last weekend was Luke’s birthday, and his family arranged a dinner at a pretty upscale restaurant. I dressed up, got him a thoughtful gift, and came ready to celebrate. I genuinely wanted it to be a nice evening.

When we got there, I noticed his mom had already claimed the seat next to him. No big deal — I sat on his other side. But before we even placed our orders, she stood up, pointed at me, and yelled, “She is so clingy!” Then, added, “Let’s give Luke a break from being glued to his wife for once!” Then she looked directly at me, gestured to the next chair over, and said, “Scoot down, sweetheart. Let Mom sit with her birthday boy.”

Everyone laughed. Luke included.

I felt completely blindsided and, honestly, a little humiliated. But I didn’t want to cause a scene, so I just slid over and sat quietly while she practically draped herself over him like he was her prom date.

After a few minutes of sitting there, stewing in embarrassment while everyone carried on like this was normal, I realized I didn’t want to spend the night like that. So I stood up, grabbed my purse, and said, “Actually, I think I’ll head out. Happy birthday, Luke.” And I left.

He texted me later, furious, saying I’d made a scene, embarrassed him in front of his family, and “overreacted to a harmless joke.” His mom followed up with a message that said, “Sorry if you’re the sensitive type — we just like to have fun.”

Now he’s giving me the silent treatment unless I apologize. I really don’t feel like I was in the wrong, but now I’m second-guessing everything because it was his birthday. Still... am I crazy for thinking they crossed a line? Do I really have to apologize?"