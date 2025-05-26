“Forgot to Put a Top On,” Jessica Biel’s Bold Look Steals the Spotlight at “The Better Sister” Premiere
Jessica Biel stepped onto the red carpet in New York for the premiere of the upcoming thriller series The Better Sister, and her outfit definitely got people talking. Instead of playing it safe, she chose a bold look that turned heads and sparked mixed reactions among fans.
An exciting premiere
Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks take center stage in The Better Sister, which is set to debut on May 29. Elizabeth described the show as a strategic game, where every character is like a chess piece being shifted around. She added that each episode digs into how much power or influence each character holds at that moment. It promises plenty of twists and unexpected shifts in control.
The cast also includes talents like Corey Stoll, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Bobby Naderi, Gabriel Sloyer, Kim Dickens, and several others. With such a strong lineup, the series promises a mix of compelling performances and unforgettable moments.
Jessica Biel’s daring outfit
At 43, the actress confidently flaunted her figure in a sleek black bralette, styled beneath an oversized blazer and coordinated trousers from the Michael Kors FW25 line.
Jessica Biel stepped into high-platform boots and completed her outfit with striking silver statement earrings. Her polished style turned heads and proved she’s still a true fashion force.
Even though her look was undeniably fashionable and bold, not everyone was impressed. One commenter said, “The bralette outfit is not working, it just looks odd. It looks like she forgot to put a top on.”
Another expressed disappointment, saying, “Beautiful, talented actresses. Really unattractive hair and apparel.”
