Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her Romance With Bradley Cooper — Her Honesty Is Moving
The romance between supermodel Gigi Hadid and acclaimed actor Bradley Cooper has been a subject of much fascination for fans and media alike. While the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Hadid recently offered a rare glimpse into her feelings in her interview for Vogue's April 2025 cover story.
How it all began?
In her interview, Hadid revealed the origins of their romance. The supermodel and actor first crossed paths at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend's child. Reflecting on their initial meeting, Hadid noted the challenges of dating as public figures, emphasizing the desire for normalcy in such experiences.
One fan reacted to the couple's relationship, "I thought it was a PR stunt, but they've been dating for a while now, good for them!"
Shared interests and personal growth
Since their meeting, Cooper has introduced Hadid to the world of theater, rekindling her passion for the arts. She expressed gratitude for this renewed interest, stating, "Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that's something that's so nice to bring back into my life."
Describing their relationship as "very romantic and happy," she added, "I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word."
Mutual respect and support
At the core of their relationship is a deep sense of admiration. Hadid spoke about the creative encouragement Cooper provides, which has strengthened her confidence.
She remarked, "I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."
Balancing privacy and public life
Navigating a relationship under public scrutiny presents unique challenges. Hadid emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy, stating that sharing aspects of their relationship isn't a priority for them. She highlighted the complexities of dating in the public eye and the added layers of privacy and security concerns.
“You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?
And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”
Public appearances and future plans
The couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 being spotted dining together in New York City. Since then, they’ve been seen on several occasions, gradually integrating their families into each other's lives. Despite their serious relationship, sources indicate that they are not rushing into an engagement, choosing to let their relationship evolve naturally.
Gigi Hadid's reflections on her relationship with Bradley Cooper offer a rare and intimate glimpse into their bond.