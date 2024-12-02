Grandma and Stranger, Who’ve Been Celebrating Thanksgiving Together Since 2016, Share a Heartbreaking Update

Almost a decade ago, a grandmother accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner. He agreed, and since then, the duo haven’t spent a single holiday apart. The two went from absolute strangers to a cherished family, and this year, they shared some heartbreaking news, saying that they can’t celebrate annual holidays together. But what really made many people cry was their cherished bond and their sincere feelings for each other, that are staying strong even in the toughest times for both.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton became unlikely friends nearly a decade ago.

Nearly a decade ago, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton formed an unexpected friendship when she mistakenly invited him to Thanksgiving dinner, believing she was messaging her grandson. Wanda Dench accidentally texted a teenage Jamal Hinton—and they’ve been celebrating together ever since! At 17, Hinton received the unexpected message from an unknown number and found it “pretty funny, but kinda weird.” The text of the fateful message said, “Thanksgiving at my house” and it was from a grandma, but Jamal thought, “When did my grandma learn to text!?” He said, “So I asked her for a picture, and it definitely was not my grandma.” Hinton explained that Dench’s grandson had recently changed his contact information, and Hinton ended up getting his old number. Everything took a heartwarming turn when Jamal playfully replied, “Can I still get a plate, tho?”

The duo quickly went from absolute strangers to a real family.

“It was so unexpected, but she was just so sweet about it,” Hinton recalled, adding, “It reminded me that there are still good people left in this world.” And since then the pair started celebrating Thanksgiving together right after that life-changing accidental text. Hinton recalled that once Dench extended a genuine invitation to Thanksgiving dinner, he knew he was “definitely taking her up on her offer.” “She’s a very sweet lady,” the then-Desert Vista High School student said. “She told me her husband was a veteran and that she always invited his friends over for dinner, so she’s used to having a lot of people around. I just got a vibe from her that made me feel at home.” What happened in 2016 was just the beginning of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton’s heartwarming story. In 2017, Hinton shared in an interview that the two had been “keeping in touch here and there,” even celebrating milestones like his high school graduation. However, not everything went as planned. One year, Hinton confessed he forgot to pick up the pumpkin pie. But for that year’s Thanksgiving, he made up for it by bringing not only the beloved dessert but also his girlfriend. “I guess you can say Thanksgiving was one for the books,” Hinton captioned that year’s photo, commemorating another special holiday together.

Jamal and Wanda have become real kindred spirits, supporting one another during tough times.

Over the years, as they continued celebrating Thanksgiving together, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton grew closer, forging a bond that went beyond friendship. Through both joyful and difficult times, they’ve remained committed to their cherished tradition. “It’s not really a friendship. We’re more like family now,” Hinton commented back then. “It means the world. We talk about anything and go through everything together.” Hinton showed unwavering support when Dench’s husband, Lonnie, passed away in early 2020. In turn, Dench welcomed Hinton’s girlfriend into their growing family circle. Their connection deepened even further when Hinton accompanied Dench to get matching body art, symbolizing the unique bond they share. “Her first tattoo is a little bit smaller than my first one, but we’ve jumped through everything together, and I think that’s what really makes us family: that we’re not just together on Thanksgiving,” Jamal said. “We kind of try to hang out anytime we can.”

The duo initiated some lovely and kind traditions together.

In 2023, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton added a fresh twist to their annual tradition: they decided to be the ones inviting a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner. Partnering with Airbnb, they welcomed a special guest who booked a stay at Dench’s home in Prescott, Arizona, for just $16—a nod to 2016, the year they first celebrated together. “I think it’s perfect,” Hinton told PEOPLE. “Personally, I love meeting new people and building new friendships.” As always, they commemorated the occasion with a selfie, which included their guest, identified as Arseni.

2024 brought heartbreaking news to the lovely duo, but they don’t give up.

This year’s Thanksgiving held special significance for Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, marking their first celebration together since Dench publicly shared her breast cancer diagnosis. In October, Hinton announced the news on X, revealing that the 67-year-old grandmother had been diagnosed earlier in the year and was undergoing chemotherapy. Dench expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her loved ones, writing, “Friends and family quickly came to my aid and have supported me through everything.” Despite the challenges, she found valuable lessons in this journey. “Just because you may be older, we still have a lot of life to live,” Dench wrote during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She also encouraged others to “continue getting your check-ups, and continue to live YOUR life!” True to their enduring tradition, Dench confirmed that she and Hinton would still be gathering for Thanksgiving in November, saying, “as we have every year.” During this year’s celebration, the lovely friends reunited on Instagram Live. Jamal wrote, “Wanda wants people to join us on Live next time!!! Dm me if you’re interested, and I’ll give you a time and date! Thank you to everyone that joined in today! See you guys next time!”