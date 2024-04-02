Guess the Celebrity: Only People With Perfect Facial Recognition Can Nail This Quiz

Quizzes
18 hours ago

Celebrities are everywhere: on TV, magazines, billboards and all across our social media feeds. So, in theory, recognizing them should be pretty easy, especially because some have a very distinctive appearance. We decided to put that to the test by seeing if you can guess the celebrity just by one facial feature. If you’re good at remembering faces, you might just nail this!

Don’t forget to click on each image to reveal the answers.

1. Whose lips are these?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
IMAGO/Steve Vas/Imago Stock and People/East News

2. Whose eyes are these?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News

3. Whose beauty mark is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

4. Whose nose is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

5. Whose hairline is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

6. Whose cheeks are these?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

7. Whose jawline is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Lionel Guericolas / Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News

8. Whose eyes are these?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

9. Whose ear is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/East News

10. Whose eyebrows are these?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

11. Whose lips are these?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
zz/RE/Westcom/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

12. Whose head is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

13. Whose chin is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

14. Whose nose is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News

15. Whose beauty mark is this?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/East News

It’s healthy to stimulate your mind with different exercises. With these two simple tests here, you’ll be able to see if your brain is doing well. Check them out!

Preview photo credit Domine Jerome/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, Lionel Guericolas / Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads