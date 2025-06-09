He Doesn’t Want Me to Accept My Promotion, I Finally See His True Colors

He is starting to bring up other issues, not just the traveling. He does not like that I might need to adjust my working hours to match other time zones. While that is partly true, I would still only work 8 hours a day, just maybe on a different schedule once a week.

He is also worried about the people I might meet, especially the men. He does not like the idea of me going to dinners with clients. Or sleeping in hotel rooms alone, because he might not be able to join me on each work trip (also, he told me he won’t accept me going to dinners while he waits for me in the hotel room).

He does not like me talking to coworkers during breaks, which is why he insists I call him on every break I get. He gets annoyed if I do not reply to his texts right away or if it takes me 30 minutes to answer.

He wants me to send him my calendar daily so he knows exactly when I have meetings. And if I do not let him know about every single work-related conversation with men, whether it is with coworkers, suppliers, or trainers, he gets upset and says I am hiding things.

For anyone wondering how I didn’t see it until now, I honestly think it was gaslighting. At first, everything felt amazing. But even in the first couple of months, I noticed he was kinda possessive, but then I thought he was sweet and caring, especially coming from a relationship with a distant, cold, and indifferent boyfriend.

He quickly started pushing me away from all my guy friends. Within six months, I had blocked literally all of them. We moved in together, and he slowly started micromanaging my whole life.

When he was at work (13 hours without his phone), he expected me to write to him down in our Instagram convo everything I did — like when I left the house, went to the store, had an appointment, got home, so he could basically see a full timeline of my day.

He started giving opinions on how I looked. Told me I lost too much weight. I left him twice. Packed my stuff, and went back to my parents. And I came back both times.

I’ve had health issues every couple of months since moving in with him the first time. Before him, I was almost never sick.

Now I see things clearer. Tomorrow I have a session with my therapist — the same one we saw in couples therapy. She knows the dynamic. We’re going to work on a safe exit plan. I’m scared, but I know this has to end.