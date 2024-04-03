Heartbreaking Reason Why Tori Spelling Filed for Divorce From Dean McDermott After 18 Years of Marriage

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott officially stated their separation date as June 17, 2023, coinciding with McDermott’s Instagram announcement declaring their decision to part ways. However, the announcement was later removed.

The actress from Beverly Hills, 90210 filed for divorce after nearly 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Spelling’s petition indicates that they have been separated since June 17. She is seeking sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their three sons and two daughters, aged 7 to 17. Physical custody pertains to where the children primarily reside, while legal custody involves decisions regarding their major life matters.

Back in 2016, Spelling shared about the efforts to salvage their marriage, stating, «We’re not just still here, but we’re bonded and solidified as a couple.» She emphasized the need to start anew and rebuild their relationship. Additionally, during an August 2020 interview, Spelling delved into the scandal, sharing her «biggest fear» concerning their relationship. «I was like, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me,» she explained. «So when it happened, I was like, ’See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,’ and it wasn’t about him, that was about me. I was like, ’Okay, I know I’m not good enough,’ that’s how I felt about myself and one day he’s going to realize that, and he’s gonna find someone else.»

The couple’s marriage became the focus of a reality show initially titled Tori & Dean: Inn Love, later renamed Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, airing on the Oxygen network from 2007 to 2012. Spelling, aged 50 and the daughter of the late TV mogul Aaron Spelling, gained fame starring alongside Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty, and Jennie Garth in the original Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000. She also featured in films like Scary Movie 2 and The House of Yes. McDermott, a 57-year-old Canadian actor, is known for his roles in the Canadian TV series Due South and as the host of the cooking competition show Chopped Canada.

