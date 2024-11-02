Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume Steals the Show, but Fans Notice One Detail

Heidi Klum, the queen of Halloween, has done it again! This year, she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went all out for Halloween, and their costume grabbed everyone’s attention. Even though they definitely stole the show, there was one detail that left fans disappointed.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Heidi surprised everyone by dressing as the iconic alien, E.T., and her husband joined her. The couple went above and beyond to stand out at the star-studded event, showcasing their dedication to their Halloween. Their epic costumes made them one of the most talked-about pairs of the night.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

While Heidi and Tom’s costumes amazed the public, some fans couldn’t help but notice one detail. Many say that Heidi’s “stole” the costume and that it lacked originality because Janelle Monáe had already dressed as E.T. Heidi’s choice might have been inspired by Janelle, which left some fans disappointed by what they saw as a lack of creativity.

Many fans also compare the looks. One user wrote, “Janelle did it better. Heidi invests an unbelievable amount of time and discomfort for a costume she wears for one night. I can’t imagine what it’s like to host a party while being very uncomfortable. There’s a lot of pressure to outdo herself each year.” Another added, “Janelle’s costume works better because it incorporates her as her actual self. You can still see that it’s her, but she’s found a creative way to portray herself as a part of it. Heidi’s costume is just a costume. Anybody can put on a costume to make themselves look like something or somebody.”

Despite the comments, Heidi and Tom were having fun. The couple posed for photos, laughed together, and entertained guests at Heidi’s annual Halloween party, which is famously one of the most extravagant Halloween events in Hollywood. Other fans appreciated Heidi’s creativity and said she’s still the reigning queen of Halloween, even if the idea wasn’t fully hers.