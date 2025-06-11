Here’s One Thing to Eat Before Bed Which May Boost Your Metabolism and Help You Sleep Better

“Boiled eggs before bed lower my fasting glucose.

For the most part, I don’t find this disease a struggle because I’ve learned to enjoy a low-carb diet. However, I have struggled for years with dawn phenomenon, no matter what I did, my blood sugar would be high in the morning.

Recently, I started eating 2-4 boiled eggs a couple of hours before bed, and I’ve seen a significant drop in my fasting BS, for example today it was 110, I know that is still relatively high but for me that is a huge drop.” © karupesi / Reddit

“When I was diagnosed, my doctor suggested I have a low-carb snack before bed so that my stomach had something to digest when I was sleeping. Otherwise, my body would produce insulin in substitution to food and insulin would turn into sugar, so my numbers will be high in the morning.” © zulusixx / Reddit