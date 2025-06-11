Here’s One Thing to Eat Before Bed Which May Boost Your Metabolism and Help You Sleep Better
Ever find yourself craving something before bed—but worried it might mess up your sleep or slow down your metabolism? Well, good news: there’s one humble food that might be your bedtime BFF.
👉 A hard-boiled egg.
Yep, just one can quietly support better sleep and a smoother metabolism. Let’s crack open the reasons why this eggy idea just works.
💤 Why an egg before bed might be a game-changer.
1. Tryptophan: Your Brain’s Snooze Button
Eggs are loaded with tryptophan—an amino acid that helps your body produce serotonin which can be converted to melatonin. These two brain chemicals:
- Regulate mood
- Calm the nervous system
- Support deep sleep
- More serotonin = more melatonin = better rest.
2. Melatonin on the Menu
You don’t need fancy supplements. Eggs have a natural dose of melatonin, too. It’s not a huge amount, but every bit helps—especially if your body’s natural production is low.
3. Protein That Plays Nice at Night
Stable blood sugar is the secret to uninterrupted sleep. One egg gives you a light protein boost, helping:
- Prevent sugar crashes
- Curb midnight hunger
- Keep your energy steady until morning
What people say about eating eggs before bed.
“Boiled eggs before bed lower my fasting glucose.
For the most part, I don’t find this disease a struggle because I’ve learned to enjoy a low-carb diet. However, I have struggled for years with dawn phenomenon, no matter what I did, my blood sugar would be high in the morning.
Recently, I started eating 2-4 boiled eggs a couple of hours before bed, and I’ve seen a significant drop in my fasting BS, for example today it was 110, I know that is still relatively high but for me that is a huge drop.” © karupesi / Reddit
“When I was diagnosed, my doctor suggested I have a low-carb snack before bed so that my stomach had something to digest when I was sleeping. Otherwise, my body would produce insulin in substitution to food and insulin would turn into sugar, so my numbers will be high in the morning.” © zulusixx / Reddit
Egg-cellent tips for nighttime snacking:
✅ Choose hard-boiled for simplicity.
🕐 Eat a couple hours before bed.
👂 Listen to your body. Feel great? Keep going. Feel gassy? Maybe skip it.
🥄 Try pairing it with a cherry or a few almonds for a triple-whammy of sleep nutrients.
What could go wrong?
Let’s be real. Eggs aren’t magic. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
Late-night bloat? Some people find eggs a little hard to digest right before bed.
Food sensitivities? If you have an egg allergy or sensitivity, steer clear.
Too close to bedtime? Give your body a couple of hours to digest before hitting the pillow.
Fried vs. boiled? Stick to hard-boiled or poached. Scrambled in butter might not be bedtime-friendly.
