How 15 Childhood Actors From Our Beloved Movies Look Like Now

Films
23 hours ago

Many spend their youth, and sometimes their entire lives, searching for the right career path. Yet, some fortunate individuals choose their calling as teenagers or even during childhood. We’re referring to young actors, naturally. From early on, they display their talent and rise to fame.

1. Mckenna Grace

2. Christa B. Allen

3. Neel Sethi

4. Georgie Henley

5. Finn Wolfhard

6. Amybeth McNulty

7. Angourie Rice

8. Christina Ricci

9. Jaeden Martell

10. Hailee Steinfeld

11. Haley Joel Osment

12. Madeline Carroll

13. Jack Dylan Grazer

14. Will Poulter

15. Mara Wilson

Like many of us, our favorite celebrities had childhood dream jobs that didn’t match their eventual career paths. It’s difficult to imagine them in any other profession, but there was a time when they envisioned themselves pursuing different dreams. Check here their backup careers.

Preview photo credit The Sixth Sense / Hollywood Pictures and co-producers, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads