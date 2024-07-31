How 19 Celebrities Would Look With Perfectly Proportioned Side Profiles

People
23 hours ago

We're all familiar with seeing celebrities' faces straight-on in photos and on screen, but their side profiles can reveal a whole new perspective. While no face is truly "perfect," there's a classical ideal of facial proportions that artists and aestheticians have long studied. Let's imagine how 19 famous faces might look if their side profiles adhered to these perfect proportions.

1. Angelina Jolie

Flora
21 hours ago

I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05

-
-
Reply

2. Bella Hadid

Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA/East News

3. Katy Perry

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

4. Eva Longoria

5. Debra Messing

6. Cara Delevingne

7. Helen Mirren

8. Abigail Spencer

9. Salma Hayek

10. Jennifer Garner

11. Emma Watson

12. Jennifer Lopez

13. Rhona Mitra

14. Kate Winslet

15. Rooney Mara

16. PJ Harvey

17. Nicole Kidman

18. Rihanna

19. Goapele

Bonus: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

ANGELA WEISS/ AFP / East News

But wait, there's more! Ever wonder how your favorite stars would look if they matched the famous Golden Ratio? Stay tuned to find out which celebs come closest to this ancient beauty standard.

Preview photo credit Tsuni / USA / Alamy Stock Photo

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads