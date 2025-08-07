How Taylor Swift Really Became a Superstar, NASA Engineer Explains Her Success

A description of the book highlights that Swift’s genius extends beyond her music. The text states: “Taylor Swift’s genius is not limited to her singing and songcraft. As the founder of her own multibillion-dollar enterprise, she has higher returns than 99.9% of hedge funds and has built a stronger global corporation than nearly every other American conglomerate CEO. She is the only person that the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank track with precision. She has a larger impact on the economy than most economists that have ever lived. There is a lot to learn from Taylor Swift.”

The book explores several key lessons, including how Swift built a “Swiftverse” that fosters a strong community among her fans. O’Sullivan also discusses how Swift has rewritten the rules of the music industry, such as her decision to re-record her first six albums to regain control of her masters. Swift eventually purchased the rights to her masters in May.