HR Fired Me Before My Vacation — They Forgot One Thing

I’d had my vacation approved for months. First real break I’d taken in years. Everything was booked.

Two days before I was supposed to leave, HR pulled me into a room and told me my position was being eliminated. No warning. No thank you. Just a rehearsed speech and a box for my desk.

I asked about my vacation time. They said it would be “handled later.”

Later came. My final paycheck showed up. No vacation pay.

When I emailed HR, they replied that an approved vacation doesn’t apply once you’re terminated. End of discussion.

I don’t know why, but something in me snapped. Not angry — just tired of being talked to like I was stupid. I opened the handbook and found the section on approved leave. It said if the vacation was approved, it had to be honored or paid.

I sent HR a screenshot. No commentary. Just, “Can you explain this?”

They didn’t reply that day.

The next morning, I got a call. Suddenly, my termination date had been “adjusted.” I was technically still employed and “on vacation.” I was told not to log in, not to work, just... go.

So I did.

Halfway through the trip, my manager texted asking if I could “just answer one question.” I didn’t respond.

When I got back, HR scheduled a final meeting. I expected paperwork.

Instead, they told me my role was being reinstated — temporarily — because they “needed continuity” while they transitioned the work.

They wanted me back.

I declined.

I used my vacation, got paid for it, and then walked away on my terms. Not because I won — but because for once, I didn’t let them decide how it ended.