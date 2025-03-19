I Accidentally Ruined My Birthday Trying to Keep My DIL Away

Let me clarify: I adore my grandson. He is a wonderful child, and I understand that he had a special birth. But my DIL used his circumstances as an excuse to make everything about her. Every holiday, every family dinner, she took over the conversation with stories of how hard things were for her, how nobody understood, and how she needed constant support.

If someone else had an announcement, she found a way to overshadow it. If it was someone else's birthday, she would bring up how difficult it was for her to even show up because of her never-ending responsibilities.