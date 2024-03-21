«I Almost Died,» a Man Confessed What Happened While Trying to Save a Kid

We are fascinated by the superheroes on the screen, but when it comes to real life, are there really superheroes? Defined by different words they are often described as kind, strong, ambitious, and selfless individuals who risk their lives to save others. This real-life superhero almost died while trying to save a kid at the train station, quick reactions come into question when dealing with situations like this.

«I almost died while saving a kid and I felt peace.»

«So last week I was at the train station and it’s a pretty big one. So there’s always a lot going on. So when a small boy around the age of 4 maybe fell into the track, nobody seemed to notice at first. His mother of course realized a few moments later and I did too. His mother was full of bags like she had literally something hanging off every limb. And guess what? The train was supposed to arrive in a minute.»

«I was honestly considering not posting this only because the situation was so I don’t know. It seemed like it was scripted for an old superhero movie. The little kid falls into the tracks, his mother is screaming but can’t jump after him, the train is coming. I honestly don’t even know how I acted so fast, I guess it was instinct. I only had a small backpack, so I just jumped in and picked up the kid and by then people of course realized the panicked mother who was dropping the bags as fast as she could.»

«Another man quickly pulled up the kid who I picked up and then the train came. All of this happened in like 10 seconds or so. The man and another man who wanted to help too took my arms and for just a second as I looked at the train which wasn’t slowing down that much yet because we were standing at the very beginning of the stop, zooming towards me, I felt peace. It was so quick but for a second I thought about letting go of the arms of the men. But then they pulled me up and the train zoomed past me slowing down. Maybe I wouldn’t even have died. But just the thought of maybe gave me too much peace. I don’t know what to think of it.»

Some people were curious about the situation, while others had nearly the same experience in their lifetime.

«Wow! First off, you saved that kid! Great job! That peace you are describing is so fascinating. You hear about that from people who have had near-death experiences. Would you say you are less afraid of death now?» meowmeowincorporated / Reddit «I actually would. I always thought death is this scary, unchangeable thing that everyone should fear. But now I feel completely different about it. I wouldn’t say I’m not scared of dying anymore, I would rather say that I’m scared, about not being scared of dying that much anymore. It’s so hard to explain.

It felt like it was okay. And honestly, as someone who has suffered with mental stuff for a while but has been „cured,“ it’s the most confusing feeling ever.» Serious_Town_8120 / Reddit



«I had a very different situation but a similar feeling. Swam my drowning younger cousin to the dock. He was heavier than me and my arms have been screwed up my entire life, so I was underwater trying to hold him up enough to keep his face out of the water. The docks like 3 or so feet out of the water and had a railing, so it took a minute for anyone to grab him. All the while I’m under there kicking as hard as I can, hoping he’s able to breathe.

I don’t know when I choked on the water, but I started losing my vision while folks pulled him up out of the water, and instead of swimming up after him to get air, I sort of sank slowly, unable to make myself move. I remember thinking ’Okay. They got him. This is okay.’ Somebody snatched me up by my hair a second later, and I woke up but like. That moment happened.» ObvsDisposable / Reddit

«I can relate. I almost drowned a few years ago. I had enough time to play through all the consequences and understand that everyone would have been sad, but ultimately just fine without me. It just felt okay to pass. It took me a good 6 months of reflection to come to terms with it.

I wondered how it was possible that the most upsetting part of a near-death experience was how okay I was with dying. In the end, I think was at such peace with it because I have such great relationships in life, no loose ends, very little left unsaid, I do my best to keep myself accountable for my actions, etc. I truly have pity for people who misbehave in life. I think it would be awful to be confronted with all the hurt I know some people cause others.» Tiny_Cookie5802 / Reddit

The car halted and could go further. Metal cut me up at the surface skin a bit. Wedged in though and couldn’t move for a while.» KnowOneHere / Reddit