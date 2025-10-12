I Asked for Days Off for My Mental Health—And HR Turned It Into a Scandal

“Hi Bright Side!

I’d been running on fumes for months — panic attacks, zero sleep, crying in the shower before work. I finally told myself enough was enough. I emailed my manager and HR, asking for a short mental health break. Nothing dramatic — just a week off to get myself together.

HR replied, ‘Of course, we’ll handle it confidentially.’ I actually felt relieved for the first time in months.

Days later, I walked into the office and felt everyone staring at me. My coworker whispered, ‘Hey, are you okay? Heard you had a breakdown.’

I froze. HR had told people.

By lunch, I knew the whole office thought I’d ‘lost it.’ One coworker even said I should ‘take more meds.’ My manager avoided eye contact completely.

The next morning, HR called me in for a ‘wellness discussion.’ Except it wasn’t about wellness. They said my ‘emotional instability’ made the team uncomfortable — and that maybe I should ‘take an extended unpaid leave.’

I walked out shaking. I’d asked for help — and they turned it into gossip.

I have no idea what to do next.”