I Asked for Vacation—Now HR Is Involved
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
Here’s my story. I’d been with my company for two years without taking a real vacation. Every time I brought it up, my boss would say things like, “Now isn’t a good time,” or “The team really needs you.” So I kept pushing through — late nights, weekends, even skipping holidays with my family.
Finally, I hit a breaking point. I emailed my boss and HR requesting 1 month off. My boss called me into his office the next day and flat-out said, “If you leave now, don’t bother coming back.”
I was stunned. I’d earned the time — it was legally mine. HR followed up, asking me to explain everything. I showed them my contract, the unused vacation days, and all the emails where my boss had delayed me.
A week later, HR scheduled a meeting with both of us. They told him point-blank that denying vacation days was against company policy — and the law. He had no choice but to approve my time off.
When I got back from my trip, I noticed a shift. My boss was colder, more critical, nitpicking my work. A few months later, he was the one who “asked to leave.” Turns out, I wasn’t the only one he’d pulled this on, and HR had been keeping track.
So yeah, I asked for a vacation — and ended up with way more than I expected.
Yours,
N.
When Your Boss Doesn’t Let You Take a Vacation.
Many employees hesitate to use their vacation days because they fear looking “less dedicated.” But here’s the truth: no matter how loyal you are, companies can let you go in a heartbeat. That’s why you should never sacrifice your entire life for work.
Taking time off isn’t laziness — it’s a basic right. Yet, some managers create guilt around vacations, especially when “unlimited vacation” policies come with hidden restrictions. Telling employees, “Take all the time you need,” but then frowning when they ask for three weeks off only creates confusion and stress.
Clear rules work better. If they say four weeks a year, employees won’t feel guilty for using what’s rightfully theirs, and managers can plan around it. Everyone wins.
So if your boss pushes back, don’t be afraid to ask: “What does unlimited vacation really mean here?” The answer might surprise you — and help you set the boundaries you need.
7 Smart Tips for Asking for Time Off:
Know your company’s rules. Read the PTO policy before you book anything.
Pick the right leave type. Vacation, personal, or sick? Be clear.
Plan ahead. More notice = more chances your request gets approved.
Put it in writing. A short, polite email is your safety net.
Offer solutions. Suggest how your tasks will be handled while you’re away.
Choose your moment. Don’t ask right before a big deadline. Aim for calm waters.
Stay flexible. If your boss says those dates are tough, suggest alternatives.
Simple Examples:
Formal email: “Hi [Manager], I’d like to request time off from [date] to [date]. I’ll finish all urgent tasks and coordinate with [colleague] while I’m away.”
Quick request: “Hey [Manager], is it okay if I take [date] off? I’ll make sure everything’s handled before then.”
Emergency: “Hi [Manager], I’m dealing with a personal matter and need the day off today. Thanks for understanding.”
Asking for time off shouldn’t feel like asking for a favor. It’s part of a healthy work-life balance — and you deserve it.