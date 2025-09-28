I Asked for Vacation—Now HR Is Involved

Dear Bright Side,

Here’s my story. I’d been with my company for two years without taking a real vacation. Every time I brought it up, my boss would say things like, “Now isn’t a good time,” or “The team really needs you.” So I kept pushing through — late nights, weekends, even skipping holidays with my family.

Finally, I hit a breaking point. I emailed my boss and HR requesting 1 month off. My boss called me into his office the next day and flat-out said, “If you leave now, don’t bother coming back.”

I was stunned. I’d earned the time — it was legally mine. HR followed up, asking me to explain everything. I showed them my contract, the unused vacation days, and all the emails where my boss had delayed me.

A week later, HR scheduled a meeting with both of us. They told him point-blank that denying vacation days was against company policy — and the law. He had no choice but to approve my time off.

When I got back from my trip, I noticed a shift. My boss was colder, more critical, nitpicking my work. A few months later, he was the one who “asked to leave.” Turns out, I wasn’t the only one he’d pulled this on, and HR had been keeping track.

So yeah, I asked for a vacation — and ended up with way more than I expected.

Yours,

N.