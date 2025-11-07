My Coworker Complained About My Hand Soap, and It Turned Into a Full-Blown HR Issue

My coworker was making a bit of a scene during the meeting. She kept thrusting her finger at me and saying things like “YOU don’t respect me! YOU don’t take my issues seriously”, which is honestly true. I don’t take her issues seriously. There are times she smells something no one else can smell and she’ll get angry at people using scents. Then I’ve seen her walk into the bathroom right after someone sprayed perfume and not notice anything. Last year, she also demanded everyone stop using scented detergents at home. No one I talk to has stopped, including myself, but she thinks everyone has, and so she doesn’t smell scented detergent anymore, coincidentally.

I’m a professional at work. So while I don’t actually take her seriously, I don’t express that. I feel like she was just projecting her issues with other coworkers onto me. We’re not friends, but I don’t treat her any differently. I don’t even join in when people are talking badly about her, which is a lot. The only reason I sit near her is that everyone else has asked to move because she’s so difficult. I can tolerate her, so it’s been on my desk for a while.



I asked her to explain what I did that makes her feel like I don’t respect her. She couldn’t come up with an answer (because there isn’t one) and kind of just stumbled on her words. Then I asked when I could expect an apology for embarrassing me on Friday and accusing me of not respecting her today. She ended up just walking out, and when I got back to my desk, her purse was gone, so I guess she just left for the day.