I Banned My MIL From My Baby Shower, but She Humiliated Me With a Shocking Announcement

Hi Bright Side,

My MIL is always trying to steal my thunder. She even wore a white dress to my wedding. To avoid drama, I excluded her from my baby shower. In the middle of the party, she showed up and, without warning me, revealed that she’s pregnant too.

At first, everyone thought it was a joke. But then she pulled out ultrasound photos and announced her due date—just two months after mine. The room went silent. I stood there stunned, holding a cupcake, while everyone slowly shifted their attention to her.

She started taking photos with my guests, laughing loudly, rubbing her belly dramatically, and making jokes like, “Guess we’re bump buddies now!” I was still in shock, standing next to the gift table, unsure whether to cry or scream. A few guests chuckled nervously, trying to be polite, but the energy in the room completely shifted.

Suddenly, my baby shower felt like it belonged to her. She went around the room telling everyone how excited she was to be a mom again, which, of course, got her more attention and praise.