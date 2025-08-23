I Banned My Step-Daughter From Our Vacation, Until I Got a Terrifying Call at 3 AM

So for context, I (36F) have been married to Jason (39M) for three years. He has a daughter, Sarah (14F), from his previous marriage. Our relationship with Sarah hasn’t been great but I really worked hard on getting to know her. And we were doing good until my niece Eve (13F) came to live with us because her parents lost their apartment and are trying to get back on their feet. It wasn’t ideal timing, but she’s a sweet kid, and we had the space.

At first, things seemed fine, but Sarah started acting weird. She’s always been a bit clingy with Jason, but once Eve moved in, she started getting snappy and territorial. I thought it was just normal adjustment stuff. But then she started saying things like, “Why is she even here?” or “She’s not even family.” I talked to her about it. Jason talked to her. We tried being understanding, gave her extra attention, but she just kept getting nastier.