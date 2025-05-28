The Babysitter Thought No One Was Watching, She Was Wrong

Dear Bright Side,

I never expected to lose my job over a babysitter, but that’s exactly what happened.

Lately, my toddler had been acting odd. He’s clingier, more emotional, and hard to settle at night. Nothing dramatic, just enough to make me wonder, so I installed a security camera in the living room. The new babysitter didn’t know about it.

I decided to check the footage from work, and what I saw really disturbed me. Unaware that

I’m watching, the babysitter, who I thought I could trust with my child was lying on the couch, chatting on her phone, completely disengaged, while my baby was trying to climb out of the crib.

My child was visibly upset, he was screaming at the top of his lungs. And she wasn’t paying attention to anything that was happening around her. I packed up my things and left work without saying a word.

When I got home, she was still on the couch, chatting away. I told her she needed to leave. Right then. She asked about her pay, but I couldn’t bring myself to hand her anything. That didn’t feel like a job well done.

A few days later, my employer let me go. Leaving without notice wasn’t something they could overlook. And now the sitter is threatening to take me to court over unpaid hours.

Maybe I could’ve handled things differently. But at that moment, all I could think about was getting home to my kid. And honestly, I’d do it all over again.