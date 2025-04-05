I Chose Not to Bring My Stepdaughter on Our Vacation — Here’s Why

My husband, my three kids from my previous marriage, and I, together we had planned an incredibly expensive vacation—one we had been eagerly looking forward to. Wanting to include everyone. We planned a vacation. I invited my stepdaughter to join us under one simple condition: she had to help with chores.

To my surprise, she refused. I said,"You’re not coming with us then!" — The next morning, we were ready to leave—bags packed, excitement in the air—until I noticed something horrifying.

Our things were gone. I searched the entire house, growing more frantic by the second. Finally, after what felt like an eternity, I found everything—stuffed into the garbage bins in the backyard. I knew immediately who was responsible. It was my stepdaughter.

