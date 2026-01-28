I Demand That My 16 Y.O. Daughter Pay for Rent and Groceries, Nothing in Life Is Free

Hi, Bright Side!

I’m Laura. My daughter is 16.

For the past year, I’ve been giving her $250 a month for doing chores (laundry, dishes, cleaning her room, all of it). When she turned 15, I started asking her to pay $100 for “rent and utilities.” I know it sounds strict, but my goal was to teach her budgeting and responsibility (also that nothing in life is free).

She’s been paying me every month, handing me the cash quietly, never complaining. I honestly thought she understood why we were doing this (I even told her it was for her future, but I didn’t go into too many details yet).

But last week, everything fell apart.