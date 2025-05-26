I Don’t Allow Screen Time for My Son— Now He’s a Loner

I asked one of the moms in the class group chat (we used to be close) if she could help by encouraging her kid to keep trying to include my son. She hesitated, then said gently, “He’s just... hard to include. The other boys don’t know what to talk about with him.”

Turns out the other kids all bond over things I’ve kept him away from—YouTube shows, Minecraft, Marvel movies, TikTok trends. Stuff I thought was “junk.” I felt so defensive at first, like I wanted to scream, “Why should I have to lower my values just for him to be liked?”

But then I looked at him that night, curled up reading a book alone, and it hit me—I made him different. On purpose. And now I’m mad at the world for noticing.