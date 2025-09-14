I Excluded My Stepdad From My Family Photo, My Dad’s Comfort Comes First

Hi Bright Side,



My stepdad raised me since I was 8.

My dad remarried and moved away. I see him rarely, so I really value my time with him.

Now, I am 27. My wedding was on Friday. We were taking the big family photo when Dad told me,

“You only have one dad! It’s either me or him in the picture!”

So, I gently asked Stepdad to step aside so that we could take family photos.

He smiled and left the room.

Later in the evening, when the ceremony ended, I went to the house and froze when I saw my mother in tears. Imagine my shock when I found that all my stepdad’s things were gone. My mom said that he left, and all he left her was a note.



It read, “I gave my best years to this family, but today it became clear to me that I was never considered a real family member. Since I don’t belong here, you’ll never see me again. Goodbye.”

I’ve been trying to call him ever since to convince him to return, but he’s not picking up.



All I wanted was to please my dad on my wedding day.

Am I to blame here?



Marcia