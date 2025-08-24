I Excluded My Stepdaughter From My Birthday Dinner and It Changed Everything

My husband has a 17-year old daughter and my relationship with my stepdaughter was strained. We were polite with each other, but that was about it. She mostly kept to herself. I didn’t want to force closeness. So when I was planning the evening, I quietly asked her if she’d mind staying in her room during dinner. I told myself I was sparing her from feeling awkward but if I were to be honest, I didn’t want a sulky teenager ruining my party.

She didn’t argue. Just said “okay,” and that was it.