I Found a Heartbreaking Secret in My Husband’s Diary, I Don’t Feel Safe With Him Anymore

We often believe we know everything about our spouses when we choose to marry them. However, sometimes an unexpected discovery—seemingly harmless at first—can completely erode the trust we’ve built. A woman stumbled upon her husband’s diary and uncovered some truly disturbing details. Now, as a worried wife and mother, she’s left wondering, “Should I leave my husband right away?”

Angela’s marriage to her husband began with a few warning signs.

A 33-year-old woman named Angela recently wrote a letter to us, sharing her story that stirred up a lot of emotions among us. She asked us to publish her letter to seek advice from our readers and to hear their thoughts on the heartbreaking situation she’s currently facing. Angela began her letter with, “My husband Andrew and I have been married for 5 years now. We’ve known each other for a total of 10 years and dated for 3 years before getting married. Our marriage was very happy, though it started with a red flag that I wish I hadn’t overlooked at the time.” She went on to reveal, “When Andrew proposed, I expected a beautiful engagement ring because he had a good income and had always been generous with gifts. He used to spoil me with expensive presents, so I naturally anticipated something special on that important day. But Andrew showed up with a very cheap ring, and when he noticed the slight disappointment on my face, he said, ’All material things are just things. You can’t take anything material with you to the grave, so you should be happy and grateful for what I feel for you, not what I give you.’” Angela continued, “I’ve never been materialistic, so I didn’t dwell on the cheap ring. I just felt uneasy because of this sudden shift in his behavior. With our engagement, he went from being a sincere and generous man to someone who suddenly adopted a frugal philosophy that I don’t remember him having before. But I brushed it off and ignored his remarks about taking things to the grave. I was simply happy with what I had at that moment.”

Everything seemed normal in their marriage until one day, things took a sudden turn.

Angela continues her story, saying, “Throughout our 5-year marriage, Andrew has kept a semi-regular diary. He never tried to hide it, and until now, I always respected his privacy. But after a heated argument one day, my intuition told me to read it. So, after he left for work, I did.” As she flipped through the pages of her husband’s journal, Angela was horrified. “After reading his diary, I wish I had never even touched it—I was so shocked and disgusted by what I found. My dear, beloved husband wrote several times that he hates me, and at one point, he even wrote that when I was sick, he hoped I would die.” Angela explained, “We recently went through a rough patch that lasted about two weeks. It was a difficult time for both of us, but I believe we got through it together. There were no moments where I felt afraid of him, just honest conversations about tough emotions. Andrew’s expressions of hatred coincided with that rough period. The rest of the journal was quite ordinary and reflected the man I know and love. It was filled with his thoughts on work and family, his goals, and even habit tracking.”

Angela has been struggling to sleep ever since she discovered what her husband truly thinks of her.

Angela shared, “When I read those words, I didn’t hesitate. I packed up my things and our daughter’s as well and went to stay with a friend. I took photos of all the diary pages as proof. I told him I needed some space to cool off after our argument and that I’d be back soon. I’ve already booked a session with my therapist and even reached out to a lawyer.” She continued, “Since I left, my husband has sent me a few warm messages. He said he’s glad I’m taking some time for myself, that he’s looking forward to seeing me when I get back, and reassured me that it’s normal to have little bumps in the road. He told me he loves me, and it’s made me start to doubt my initial decision.” But now, Angela is unsure of what to do. “I was convinced our relationship was over the moment I read that he hated me. Even the fact that I felt the need to invade his privacy showed me that something was seriously wrong in our marriage. Yet, all his warm messages and the other entries in his diary are making me second-guess myself,” she wrote.

After a while, things began to improve.

After a few days of back-and-forth messages, Angela’s husband reached out, asking if they could meet and talk. She hesitated at first but eventually agreed, hoping to gain some clarity. They chose a quiet cafe, a neutral place where they could discuss everything openly. “When we met, he looked genuinely concerned,” Angela shared. “He told me that he missed me and our daughter and that he’d been reflecting a lot on what had happened. He said he regretted writing those things and that he never meant for me to find them.” They talked for hours, diving into the issues that had been festering beneath the surface. Angela explained, “We both acknowledged that we hadn’t been communicating as well as we should have. We agreed that our relationship needed serious work if we were going to move forward.” In the end, they decided to give their marriage another chance but with a clear plan in place. “We agreed to go to family therapy together,” Angela wrote. “We both realize that we need professional help to repair the damage and rebuild trust. It’s going to be a long road, and I’m still scared. But for the sake of our family, we’re going to try and make it work.”