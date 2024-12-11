Mom, 38, Is Being Asked for Her ID When Hanging out With Her Daughter, “People Think We’re Sisters”

This Aussie mom, 38, has endured all the struggles of teenage pregnancy and early motherhood. Having become a mother at 17, Kat Clark had to face harsh comments from other people, who insisted that she’d be a bad mom and that her child would be deprived of everything. Years passed, and now Kat is enjoying many benefits of her motherhood, among which is her strong bond with her, now grown-up, daughter. The mother-daughter duo makes people’s jaws drop when they appear in public together, as no one can believe that the two women aren’t sisters.

Kat Clark experienced both the good and bad sides of early motherhood.

A mother who is often mistaken for her now 21-year-old daughter’s sister is captivating thousands on social media with her youthful appearance—but it wasn’t always like this. Kat Zoe Clark, from the Gold Coast in Queensland, became a teenage mother at 17 when she gave birth to her daughter, Latisha (known as “Tisha”). At the age of 35 a mom and a fitness trainer, Kat celebrated Tisha’s 18th birthday at a cocktail bar, where she was asked for ID twice. Back then, Kat admitted that she actually liked it, because she “felt like the ugly duckling growing up.” Kat, now 38 and a mom-of-two, revealed that she had a lot of hate being a teenage mum so coming back from that and having a daughter who was 18 at that time and getting lots of compliments was actually something that she really enjoyed.

Kat has always aspired to be the best mom for her daughter, Tisha, despite all judgment she received.

In 2021, during a family trip to Bali, Kat recalled how a hairdresser made an unexpected comment when her husband dropped her and Tisha off at a salon. “The hairdresser asked where ‘their dad was going,’ and I had to explain that he was my husband and Tisha is my daughter,” Kat said. As a young mother, Kat faced endless judgment. She recalled how many people just said she’d be a horrible mum, insisting that her daughter would have a terrible life with limited opportunities. But Kat was determined. “From the day she was born, I fought to give her a better life. All I wanted was for Tisha to have an incredible future.” And when Latisha turned 18, Kat was beaming with pride about her daughter studying law at university. She was sure that she had done a pretty good job.

Kat is famous for her non-standard parenting approach which caused a real stir online.

Kat caused quite a stir online when she shared the five dating rules she’s established for her two daughters, including a strict policy: no sleepovers unless they’ve been in a serious relationship for at least six months. In a TikTok video, the mom explained her expectations after her eldest daughter, Latisha, began dating. “My daughter is on a date right now, and many people have asked about the rules I have for my kids when it comes to dating,” she said in the clip.



In the video, Kat wished future partners ’good luck’ and claimed her daughters are ’sassy’. The woman explained she has high expectations for her daughter’s future boyfriends when it comes to birthdays. She said, “My daughter and I share a birthday and her last boyfriend used to get me a gift too — so not only are my daughter’s expectations high, but so are mine.” Kat also said a couple of words about the future boyfriend’s parents. The woman shared, “Your parents better be fun because if this relationship goes anywhere, I want my Christmases to be fun okay, I don’t want to have a Karen telling me what to do.”

Recently, Kat hit the spotlight again, this time with her youngest daughter, Déjà, and the reason was quite scandalous.

Kat Clark has responded to the harsh critics who criticized the outfit her 13-year-old daughter wore to the TikTok Awards, calling it “too revealing.” Déjà, 13, wore a midriff-baring two-piece outfit while joining her mother at the star-studded event in Sydney last week. One of the top comments on a photo of the TikTok star and her daughter posing together at the ceremony read: “Déjà looks like she came from a strip club.”

Kat, who co-hosted the event with Robert Irwin, took to Instagram on Monday to respond to the wave of online criticism over her teenager’s yellow outfit. In her Stories, Kat shared an image of Kim Kardashian’s infamous all-black 2021 Met Gala look, writing, “This is what Déjà is going to wear to the next awards to keep everyone happy,” followed by a laugh-crying emoji. “If you’re a mean girl, please unfollow me,” she added in the caption of a TikTok posted to her 6.7 million followers on Saturday.