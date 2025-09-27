I Missed the Birth of My Rainbow Baby, My Wife’s Revenge Shook Me
Work made me miss the birth of my baby. I just couldn’t ignore my colleague when she needed my help. My wife never forgave me, and the revenge she pulled off? I’ll never get over it.
My wife (35F) and I (37M), have had several stillbirths in the past, so this pregnancy was both terrifying and precious. She went into labor while I was at work. The timing couldn’t have been worse, my colleague’s kid suddenly got sick, and I felt like I couldn’t just abandon her alone at the office. So, I stayed while my colleague rushed off.
In the meantime, my wife gave birth alone. Hours later, when I finally headed to the hospital, my wife video-called me. She was holding our newborn, crying, but not out of happiness. Next to her was my twin brother, Alan.
For context: my twin and I have always been rivals: school, sports, career, even family approval. He’s always been the “softer” one, more in tune with people, while I’ve been the one chasing responsibilities.
My wife told me she asked him to be the first to hold our baby. And then she said something that floored me, “If I had to choose again, I’d rather be with him. He looks just like you, but the difference in how he treats family is a world apart.”
That cut deeper than anything. I stayed behind, thinking I was doing the responsible thing, not letting a colleague down in her emergency. And now I feel like I’ve lost the moment I’d been waiting for my whole life, to be there when my child entered the world. Instead, my brother got it.
So, people, am I the villain here for not walking out of work that instant? Or was I just trying to balance being a reliable coworker with being a husband and father? Do I deserve such a punishment from my wife? We still don’t speak with each other properly, holding grudges towards one another.
Bright Side community reacted to Adam’s story in a very controversial way. Our readers weren’t unanimous in their opinions about this complicated family drama. Here are some thoughts people shared about the situation:
- u/Everyone’s_Pleaser983
You’re not the villain here. Emergencies happen, and you tried to do right by your colleague. It’s unfair that your wife compared you to your twin in such a painful way. Parenthood is full of tough choices, and you were trying to balance everything.
- u/Family_Ultraprotector
Honestly, the moment your wife went into labor, nothing else should have mattered. Your colleague’s child wasn’t your responsibility. You missed something you can never get back, and your wife’s anger feels justified.
- u/Heart_of_gold@67
I can see why you stayed, you didn’t want to let someone down. But your wife has been through multiple losses and needed you most at that moment. She probably felt abandoned, which is why she reacted so harshly.
- u/BeenThere34_TiMeS_Dad
When my partner went into labor, I dropped everything, even though it nearly cost me my job. I don’t regret it for a second. Sometimes, work has to take the hit, because family moments like these are once in a lifetime.
- u/MiddleGround}{_Beetle
Both of you are hurting. You tried to be responsible at work, but your wife saw it as choosing work over family. The rivalry with your twin just adds fuel. I think this is less about ‘villain vs. victim’ and more about deep miscommunication.
- u/RainbowParenting_55_8#
I get where your wife is coming from. After so many stillbirths, she needed you by her side more than anyone else. At the same time, I don’t think you meant harm, you just made the wrong call at a critical time.
Piece of advice from Bright Side editorial team:
Dear Adam,
Sometimes the biggest rival isn’t your twin or your spouse, it’s the clock. Work made you feel like the ‘responsible one,’ but life doesn’t keep score in spreadsheets. When a baby arrives, your presence weighs more than your paycheck. Next time, don’t choose between colleague and wife, choose to create a story you’ll never regret.
Because in 20 years, your child won’t remember how well you balanced office duties, but they’ll remember if you were there for them.
