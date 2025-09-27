I Missed the Birth of My Rainbow Baby, My Wife’s Revenge Shook Me

For context: my twin and I have always been rivals: school, sports, career, even family approval. He’s always been the “softer” one, more in tune with people, while I’ve been the one chasing responsibilities.

My wife told me she asked him to be the first to hold our baby. And then she said something that floored me, “If I had to choose again, I’d rather be with him. He looks just like you, but the difference in how he treats family is a world apart.”

That cut deeper than anything. I stayed behind, thinking I was doing the responsible thing, not letting a colleague down in her emergency. And now I feel like I’ve lost the moment I’d been waiting for my whole life, to be there when my child entered the world. Instead, my brother got it.

So, people, am I the villain here for not walking out of work that instant? Or was I just trying to balance being a reliable coworker with being a husband and father? Do I deserve such a punishment from my wife? We still don’t speak with each other properly, holding grudges towards one another.