I Praise My Husband for Being an Amazing Dad, but My Friends and Family Insist He’s a Deadbeat Person

Stacey, 30, has recently penned us a very emotional letter and shared her family story with a mind-boggling twist. The woman sincerely believes that her husband, Peter, is a model to follow, both as a husband and as a father. But whenever she tries to praise her spouse in front of her family and friends, she gets a huge backlash and tons of criticism from them. The woman wants our readers' opinions about her situation, because now she feels totally lost.

Stacey is sure that her husband is the best dad and spouse.

Stacey, 30, is happily married to her husband, Peter, 36. She is totally sure that she's a very happy woman and that she's lucky to have a nice and robust family. But things have recently taken a very bad turn, and the woman decided to share her story with us and our readers in order to get a piece of advice about the unhealthy situation she found herself in. The woman opened her letter, saying, "In the past, Peter got someone he was casually dating in college pregnant. He and that girl shared a lot of mutual friends. Peter made it clear that he didn’t want to be a father, but the girl was determined to keep the baby." "While Peter was extremely supportive during her pregnancy, he reiterated that he didn’t want to be involved as a parent, and he wasn't going to change his mind. Although he initially wanted to renounce his parental rights, they eventually reached an agreement where he pays child support but has no visitation rights or involvement in parental decisions. His daughter is now in her teens, and my husband has never met her nor intends to do so."

Stacey and her husband are on the same wavelength about everything, and the woman admires her spouse.

Stacey goes on with her story, saying, "I met Peter nine years ago, and we’ve been married for nearly eight. Early in our relationship, he was upfront about having a biological child from his past. I was (and still am) okay with it. While it’s unfortunate that a child was brought into the world under those circumstances, I don’t believe he was wrong for deciding not to be involved." "My husband and I have a 5-year-old son. Peter has always been amazing to me, he was wonderful during the pregnancy and birth, and has been doting on our son and me ever since. I think he's a perfect dad and husband. But the huge problem is that all of his friends nearly hate him for his past, and things have taken a very unhealthy turn recently."

Stacey faced an overwhelming criticism from her friends and family.

Stacey goes on with her story, saying, "Many of Peter's friends ended up marrying their college girlfriends, many of whom were or still are friends with the mother of his biological daughter. On five separate occasions, during conversations where I mentioned that Peter is a wonderful father, one of them made a snarky and hurtful comment like, “Yeah, to only one of his kids.”" "My husband and I attended a birthday party. I was chatting to another mum about motherhood and praised my husband. And, to my shock, she told me she initially liked me but finds it disgraceful and rude that I praise my husband as a good father while he isn't, because it’s unfair that he “got away” with his decision and is now able to have a happy family life with me and our son." The woman shared, "I told her that I was fed up with her and the other friend’s comments about my husband. I made it clear that if she didn’t want to invite us to events or spend time with us, that was fine, but it was incredibly disrespectful to keep insulting him as a father."

The woman feels overwhelmed by everything happening and is determined to make some decision.

Stacey wrote, "The conversation went downhill from there, and we ended up leaving. Yesterday, the other mom friend texted me, saying she fully supports what was said and accused me of being horrible for marrying and having a child with a “deadbeat,” as well as for praising him as a good dad." "I have no doubts about my feelings—Peter has been and continues to be an amazing father to our son and a loving partner to me. However, I’ve started to reflect on how my words might come across as insensitive to his biological daughter and her mother (whom I’ve never met)." "I don't know if I should stop praising my spouse for being a good dad, or just go no contact with all these people, who're criticizing us so harshly. My family members also support all negative comments about Peter, and I just don't know how to proceed with all this nonsense in my life. What should I do?"