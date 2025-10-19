I Refuse to Bail My Brother Out of Trouble, He’s Not My Problem

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve been the forgotten child ever since I was born. Meanwhile, my brother has been the problem child. Just a few days ago, he got himself in jail from his piles of debt, among other things, and my parents had to bail him out by selling my grandma’s jewelry, which I planned to wear to my wedding.



I was devastated, but that’s not even the worst of it. After he got out, my parents asked me to share my savings with him to get him back on his feet. I wasn’t about to give him anything, but I went along with it and said I’d think about it.



Then I walked out and called my best friend, who’s a lawyer. I laid everything out for her, and she said they can’t do this. So, I asked her to be my “lawyer” and she came with me to my parents. She made it clear by saying that I can’t share my bank account details with anyone. She said if they kept escalating matters, then I could take legal action.



Now, my parents are furious. They’re telling me I embarrassed them and that I should’ve handled it in the family instead of involving a lawyer. And my brother has been texting me non-stop, saying I’ve ruined his life and how I don’t care about his future. Did I go too far?



Sincerely,

Debra J.