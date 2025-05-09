I Refuse to Be a Free Babysitter for My Husband’s Children

Dear Bright Side,



My husband has 2 kids from his ex, but when I come back from work, he keeps leaving me alone with them to go out and play sports. “I’m not their mom, I didn’t sign up for this!” I said. He promised to change, but didn’t. So I took control.

Next time the kids came over, I told him in advance: I wouldn’t be home, and I’d arranged for a sitter to stay with the kids. Simple. Clean. Responsible. If he couldn’t be there, and I wasn’t comfortable, then someone qualified should be.