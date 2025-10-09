I Refuse to Bring My Granddaughter on Vacation With Me

Hello Bright Side,

My husband and I had planned a trip to Italy, just the two of us. It was supposed to be our time to relax and enjoy each other’s company. Then my daughter-in-law called and asked if we could take her daughter with us. I told her no, because this trip was meant for us.

She didn’t argue right away. She just went quiet and said, “Noted.” I brushed it off at the time, thinking she was disappointed but accepted my answer.

A few weeks later, we were at the airport checking in for our flight. That’s when I nearly fainted. An hour before our flight, she called and asked where we were.

Then I saw her. Standing there in line was my daughter-in-law, holding her suitcase, and right beside her was my granddaughter with a little backpack. She looked me straight in the eye and said, “I thought I’d come along after all. We booked separate seats.”