I Refuse to Choose Between My Mom and Dad—I’m Done Being a Victim of Their Divorce

Dear Bright Side,



My parents divorced when I was 4. In the years that followed, they both remarried and had their own kids. Both of their new spouses have always refused to let them attend the same event, so they’re never in the same place.



For any event, they’ve always alternated. But now I’m graduating, and I need both of them to be there for this big milestone. I begged both of them to show up, but they told me it’s not an option. I felt disappointed and decided to go to the graduation alone.



I never gave them an official date or time. They eventually found out after one of my stepsiblings found a picture of the party on IG and told my mom about it. They were upset that I let them miss it, but I told them, “What does it matter? One of you wouldn’t’ve shown up anyway.” Now, they’re being extra distant, and I’m heading off to college in a few weeks. I feel like I’ve ruined my relationship with them.



Mark H.