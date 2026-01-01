YOUR PARENTS ARE BRAINLESS, IGNORANT AND SELFISH. GET OUT HOWEVER YOU CAN. Even if you DO have to wait for Nursing school, you DO NOT have to put up with YOUR PARENTS BULL. IF they think that cutting you off from the support you have been receiving, they will be surprised when they realize that THEY are cut off from YOU, FOREVER. OR you can let them BULLY YOU, into giving up YOUR life goals, for HER. Ask them what they will do, when YOU can't get a job, because you spent SO LONG taking Care of your sister. Will THEY SUPPORT YOU? Would they ask HER, to give up her life, to CARE FOR YOU?
I Refuse to Drop College to Take Care of My Sick Sister, I Am Not Her Nurse
Ashley’s letter:
Hi, Bright Side,
My name is Ashley, and I worked 3 jobs through high school just to get into nursing school. I earned a scholarship, saved every dollar, and finally felt like my life was moving somewhere solid.
Then my sister got sick. Of course I care about her, and I’ve helped as much as I can, but my parents sat me down and told me I should put my education on hold to take care of her full-time.
My dad said it calmly, like it was obvious: “We can’t quit our jobs. You’re young. School can wait.” I snapped back, “My scholarship won’t.” That’s when everything shifted.
He reached across the table and slid an envelope toward me. Inside were notices showing they had canceled my phone plan, withdrawn as guarantors for my housing, and revoked access to the car I’d been using to get to work and class. I couldn’t afford to buy my own car yet.
He looked at me and said, almost smugly, “Without housing and transportation, you won’t last the semester anyway.” I felt sick. It wasn’t about helping my sister anymore.
It felt like they were forcing my hand, cutting off my independence to make sure I had no choice. I love my family, but I also worked too hard to have my future taken away like this.
Now I’m scrambling to figure out how to stay in school, keep my job, and not completely fall apart. I keep asking myself if I’m selfish for wanting my own life or if they crossed a line I can’t ignore.
— Ashley
Ashley, stop pouring into people who don’t refill you.
Ashley, thank you for trusting us with something this heavy. Anyone in your place would feel torn, angry, and scared all at once. Wanting to help your sister doesn’t mean you have to destroy your own future. Two things can be true at the same time.
First, try to ground yourself in facts, not guilt. Scholarships, housing, and transportation are not small details; they are the backbone of your education and career. As the saying goes, “Don’t set yourself on fire to keep someone else warm.” Helping family should not come at the cost of losing everything you’ve built.
When you make yourself small, others get comfortable stepping over you.
Second, focus on practical support outside your parents. Talk to your school’s financial aid office, student services, or a counselor right away. Many colleges have emergency funds, housing options, and legal guidance for situations exactly like this. Leaning on these resources is not a failure; it’s survival.
Finally, remember that empathy goes both ways. You can care deeply about your sister while still protecting your future. If your parents are using pressure instead of partnership, it’s okay to pause, regroup, and choose a path that keeps you standing. Nursing school is not just a dream; it’s the life you fought for, and that matters.