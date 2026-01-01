I Refuse to Drop College to Take Care of My Sick Sister, I Am Not Her Nurse

Hi, Bright Side,

My name is Ashley, and I worked 3 jobs through high school just to get into nursing school. I earned a scholarship, saved every dollar, and finally felt like my life was moving somewhere solid.

Then my sister got sick. Of course I care about her, and I’ve helped as much as I can, but my parents sat me down and told me I should put my education on hold to take care of her full-time.

My dad said it calmly, like it was obvious: “We can’t quit our jobs. You’re young. School can wait.” I snapped back, “My scholarship won’t.” That’s when everything shifted.

He reached across the table and slid an envelope toward me. Inside were notices showing they had canceled my phone plan, withdrawn as guarantors for my housing, and revoked access to the car I’d been using to get to work and class. I couldn’t afford to buy my own car yet.

He looked at me and said, almost smugly, “Without housing and transportation, you won’t last the semester anyway.” I felt sick. It wasn’t about helping my sister anymore.

It felt like they were forcing my hand, cutting off my independence to make sure I had no choice. I love my family, but I also worked too hard to have my future taken away like this.

Now I’m scrambling to figure out how to stay in school, keep my job, and not completely fall apart. I keep asking myself if I’m selfish for wanting my own life or if they crossed a line I can’t ignore.

— Ashley